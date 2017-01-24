Her House Burned Down While She Was On A Date, But That's Not Even The Worst Part

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Dating in the 21st century can be pretty nerve-wracking.

Whether you're using all those intimidating dating apps and sites or you meet the old-fashioned way, getting to know someone new is always uncomfortable and sometimes risky. Blind dating might just be the most complicated method of all, and if you've ever been on one, you probably know the stomach-in-knots feeling that goes along with trusting someone to set you up.



One mother in Virginia Beach, Virginia, who thought she was ready to enter the wacky world of dating went out on a blind date and hasn’t been heard from since. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Monica Bogart-Lamping and her two children went missing following a blind date Saturday afternoon.

The mom had dropped off her children at friend Annie Shell’s house so she could meet up with her potential suitor, known only as Chad, for a lunch date.

Following the date, Bogart-Lamping returned to Shell’s home and picked up her children. Before leaving, she informed Shell that she was going to be spending the night babysitting.

As Bogart-Lamping and Shell continued to text throughout the night, the woman discovered that her friend’s babysitting plans had fallen through and that she was having some sort of car trouble that Chad was going to help her with.

She sent her last message at 10:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Hours after her last known communication with family and friends, her home burned down due to a fire that was believed to have been started by a space heater. While a pet dog and cat were killed in the fire, no one was home at the time.

Bogart-Lamping’s family filed a missing persons report for the mom and her two children early Sunday morning after failing to get in touch with her.

You can watch this to learn the latest on the search for Bogart-Lamping and her kids.

With so much still unknown in this case, it's important that you share it and get the word out. You never know who may have a tip to help police, especially if they're in the Virginia Beach area.