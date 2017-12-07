Ad Blocker Detected

He Was Waiting For His Wife. What He Saw In Her Car Made Him Burst Into Tears.

DECEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For people who share their homes with animals, there's always a persistent fear lingering in the back of their heads that something bad will happen to their pets.

Illness, injury and even death are all possible circumstances we accept when we adopt an animal, but perhaps the worst to consider is that they might just disappear. Sadly, some pet parents spend years looking for their missing cats or dogs and never get closure. That's what this family was dealing with in 2015 when their beloved dog, Butterscotch, vanished from their Las Vegas home for over a week. But don't worry just yet -- this story has a good ending!

Determined to bring Butterscotch home, his owner spent one morning driving all over and looking for him. She was thrilled when she finally found him and couldn't wait to surprise her family with the news.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

When she got home and her husband saw who was in the car, he sprinted over, sobbing with relief.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

The poor guy's face says it all about how he'd been feeling the past week and a half.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

