Some people seem to have everything going for them in life.

Celeste Smith is one of those people. She's beautiful and works as a lifeguard, with a robust group of friends and acquaintances. Unfortunately, no one knows where she is.

After an unexpected pregnancy rocked her world, friends, family, and police are at a loss when it comes to finding her and bringing her back home.

Smith recently found out she was pregnant and she had plans to meet with her ex-boyfriend, the father. She never showed up to the meeting or an appointment regarding her pregnancy afterward.







Her best friend, James Johnson, said her ex-boyfriend had broken up with her a few weeks earlier without explanation. It had left Smith heartbroken.







She hadn't even told her mother she was expecting. Her mother hopes she is just lying low somewhere making a decision about the pregnancy.







Police are also focusing on her tattoo, which features coordinates for one of her favorite spots, Readymoney Cove. So far, they haven't found any clues to her whereabouts.







Smith had very little money in her bank account, so friends say she could not have gone far on her own. The investigation is searching social media and CCTV for new clues.







Our thoughts are with Smith's family and friends during this difficult time. I hope she comes back safe and sound! Share her story to raise awareness about her case.

If you live in the United Kingdom and have information regarding Celeste's disappearance, please call 101 quoting log number 616 01/02/17.