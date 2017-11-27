Think Models Have To Be Super Tall? This Stunner Is About To Prove You So Wrong

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If you've ever seen a runway show, you're probably used to seeing tall, thin, white models.

That used to be the industry standard, but times are changing, and they're changing rapidly. More and more, fashion lines are realizing that people of all colors and sizes want to be represented in the clothes they have to offer. After all, we all have to wear clothes, right? The reality is that there's tons of money to be made by catering to a diverse array of fashionable people instead of limiting themselves to the small percentage of the population that fits inside the so-called norm.

Enter Dru Presta. At just 3 foot, 4 inches, she's unlike any model you've ever seen before, and she's taking the world by storm.

Dru Presta stands at just above three feet due to a condition called achondroplasia. Achondroplasia is caused by a mutation and the result is one form of dwarfism.

She grew up in Reno, Nevada, and she was the only person in her family with dwarfism. She often felt alone and was bullied for her appearance, but she's taken that experience and is using it to inspire others.

She moved to Los Angeles and began modeling in order to break barriers and follow her dreams. She says she's proud of her curves, and she's already experiencing success in the United States and United Kingdom.

Presta writes: "Strong independent women can look at other beauty and not question [their] own. Growing up I always envied everyone else with being able to do everything I work 2X as hard for every day. The mental abuse I put on myself was insane. Moving to LA, I was given the freedom to be who I want with no judgement. A weight lifted off my shoulders after 16 years. Mental abuse is no joke. It can tear someone down to the lowest. You never know what someone is going through. Surround yourself with people and an environment that loves you unconditionally. Be kind. Be a bad ass boss. And love with no judgement."

“I want everybody in the fashion world just to be accepted. I want anybody to be able to walk that runway just like anybody else – whether you see them rolling down the runway in your wheelchair or on crutches,” she said.

(via BoredPanda)

It's so awesome that Presta is following her dreams and trying to build up others with difficulties or disabilities, too. She's beautiful inside and out, in every way. Here's hoping she winds up on magazine covers everywhere soon. I know I'll be keeping my eye out! Until then, go follow her on Instagram for more gorgeous shots.