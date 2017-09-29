Ad Blocker Detected

Amazing Illustrator Shows Us What Disney Princesses Would Look Like In 2017

SEPTEMBER 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Many of us have a favorite Disney princess we identify with the most.

Even though they all come from different and sometimes ancient eras, we find some their unique characteristics, issues, and situations to match up with ours, making it easy to relate with them regardless of the time periods they live in. That said, have you ever wondered what it would be like to know these beauties as real people right now, in 2017? Chilean artist Fernanda Suarez has, and her reimagined illustrations of princesses like Ariel, Mulan, and Jasmine have perfectly captured how these lovely ladies would look and dress today! Check out her amazing work below.

Cinderella

Pocahontas

Ariel

Mulan

Jasmine

Belle

Snow White

(via BoredPanda)

Suarez still isn't done adding Disney princesses to her series, so be sure to follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, DeviantArt, and ArtStation to keep up with her amazing work. You can also support her on Patreon and get some pretty cool perks, too!

