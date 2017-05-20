While most people are fearful of crossing paths with spiders and other creepy crawlers, there’s a small group of individuals out there who cherish the critters enough to call them pets.
Scientists believe that spiders, and more specifically tarantulas, have been around for millions of years, but it's only within the last few centuries that they went from being wild critters to creepy-crawly pets. How anyone could love one of these is beyond me, especially given their not-so-cute habits.
While most tarantulas eat insects and grasshoppers, some kinds can eat prey as large as snakes, lizards, or small birds.
To protect themselves from other animals, tarantulas have spikes on their bodies that they can shoot at threats.
But their grossest behavior may just be molting. I know they can't help it but it's just so nasty to see.
Molting, the process of shedding their old skin, can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days.