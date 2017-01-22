Mom Got A Terrifying Diagnosis... And Then Her Baby Got The Same News

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Any single cancer diagnosis can shake a family to its core.

If you've ever had a loved one battling cancer, you know how difficult it can be to see them in pain. Cancer treatments have come a long way, but there is still so far to go in the fight for a cure.

One mother-daughter duo is showing the world how strong they are as they battle the disease together, with two separate diagnoses.

Mom Heather Wilson was diagnosed with an inoperable stage two brain tumor after she began having seizures.

Six months later, Wilson began finding blood in her 14-month-old daughter's diapers. She immediately took London to the hospital.

There, the tiny toddler was diagnosed with a yolk sac near her ovaries that was also cancerous.

