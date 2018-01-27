Here's What Happens When You Order A Bong And Mom Wants To Watch You Open It

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Teenagers are pretty well known for trying to pull a fast one on their parents.

They are terrible at lying and not adult enough to enjoy having free reign, so they often find themselves in a lot of trouble. Now that you can purchase almost anything online, I'm sure teens are able to access more contraband than ever before.

When one kid placed an order for a bong online, he couldn't have expected what would happen when the package arrived.

Mom must have had her suspicions, so she decided she wanted to be there when the package was opened. Uh oh...







He fumbles around with the bubble wrap, trying to stall and find a way out of the situation.







Ultimately, there is none, so his next step is to lie. You thought you were getting an Xbox controller? Sure...







Watch Mom totally own at parenting in the video below.

Amazing. Not this time, kiddo. Mom's on the case, and I imagine you won't be ordering anything online anytime soon.