Man Hands Food To Begging Dog. When She Runs Away With It, He Follows Her!

If you have kids, I'm sure you'd agree that if food was scarce, you'd always let them eat before you.

Becoming a parent means making sacrifices for the good of your children, even when you have to forgo your own needs to keep them happy and healthy. But this isn't just limited to humans -- animals can show the same love and care to their babies, too.

After this man started giving food to a stray dog in a market district in Bangkok, Thailand, he couldn't figure out why she never ate it right there. She had to have been hungry because she was begging, but she always just carried it away.



He decided to follow her one day after handing her a piece of chicken, and he quickly got his answer.

