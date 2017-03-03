Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Drunk driving is a real epidemic and the consequences are far-reaching and permanent.

People who choose to drive while impaired put themselves, their passengers, and other people on the road at risk. That's why when people are convicted of driving drunk, one possible consequence is that they have to install a breathalyzer in the ignition that prevents the driver from starting their car if they are impaired.

That was the case for Angela Daywalt, who did something unbelievable to bypass the breathalyzer in her vehicle.

Daywalt, who knew she was too drunk to drive, asked her eight-year-old daughter to blow into her ignition breathalyzer so the car would start. She then drove and got into a crash.







Police responded to the accident only to find Daywalt attempting to flee the scene with her daughter, who was thankfully not injured.







Daywalt was arrested on more drunk driving charges and now awaits sentencing.







(via WFMJ and Mommypage)

