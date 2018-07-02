Mom has never fed her baby sugar or carbs in her life, here’s what she looks like today

Grace Cooper is only 13 months old and she’s never had sugar or a carb in her entire life! Most adults can’t even adhere to such a strict diet like hers.







Obviously she eats fruit which contains natural sugars, but she doesn’t eat anything with added sugar. Her mother, Shan Cooper, is a well known fitness guru. Like her, Grace is on a strict meat-and-vegetable diet.







Although Shan doesn’t like labels, the diet they both are on is called the Paleo Diet. The Coopers also avoid heavily processed foods, sticking to a natural diet. Because of this, Grace is a happy and healthy beautiful baby girl!







Shan has said publicly that when her daughter is old enough to understand what she likes and doesn’t like, she is not going to force her to stay on strict diet. She just wants to create a solid foundation for her baby’s future health.







“If she eats a piece of bread I’m not going to have a conniption,” Shan told the Daily Mail. “She’s going to go to kids’ parties and eat what’s there. I’m never going to go to Grace, ‘You can’t eat anything at this party, but I packed you some kale, here you go.'”

Shan has been on the Paleo diet for a long time now and notes that her daughter has only been sick once in her life.







Some dietitians don’t recommend this strict of a diet for a young child. The Daily Mail spoke to one professional, Dr. Rosemary Stanton, who expressed concern regarding the lack of grains in Grace’s diet. Parents considering the paleo diet should consult with their pediatricians before making a change.