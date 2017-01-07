Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Mom Is Hiding In The Pantry For A Very Relatable Reason...Watch 'Til The End!

JANUARY 7, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Being a parent is so hard, and everyone deserves a break sometimes.

The problem is, parenting is a 24/7 job. And there are some days when your little tykes can't or won't give you a single moment of peace to yourself. That's when it's time to get creative.

Ashley Gardner, mother to two-year-old quadruplet girls, has an understandably hard time finding quiet moments in her day. That's why, when she desperately needed a treat, she locked herself in the pantry.

Make sure you watch until the very end to see a hilarious special guest.

video-player-present

Here are the girls in the pantry after Mom finally let them in. The picture was posted to the Gardner family's Instagram, which is full of stories about their crazy antics.

Read More: What This Little Boy And His Dad Did In Their Living Room Had Me In Stitches

You can also follow them on Facebook and check out their incredible blog, where you can learn more about each girl and her personality.

You can also follow them on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/gardnerquads/" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and check out their incredible <a href="http://gardnerquadsquad.com/blog/" target="_blank">blog</a>, where you can learn more about each girl and her personality.

Facebook / A Miracle Unfolding-Gardner Quadruplets

Parenting is serious business, but the Gardner family has the sense of humor needed to raise four girls at once. Share this mom's story if you've ever needed some time away from the kids!

Trending Now

If You Have Green Or Blue Eyes, We've Got Some Bad News -- They're Actually Brown

Trending Now

What This Woman Believed To Be The Flu Ended Up Taking Her Life In Two Days' Time

Load another article