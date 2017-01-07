Being a parent is so hard, and everyone deserves a break sometimes.
The problem is, parenting is a 24/7 job. And there are some days when your little tykes can't or won't give you a single moment of peace to yourself. That's when it's time to get creative.
Ashley Gardner, mother to two-year-old quadruplet girls, has an understandably hard time finding quiet moments in her day. That's why, when she desperately needed a treat, she locked herself in the pantry.
Here are the girls in the pantry after Mom finally let them in. The picture was posted to the Gardner family's Instagram, which is full of stories about their crazy antics.
