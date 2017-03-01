She Did The Most Disgusting Thing When Her Toddler Wouldn't Stop Crying

Not being a mom myself, I can only imagine how frustrating it is to be a parent sometimes.

Dealing with crying, screaming, or misbehaving children could drive anyone to the edge of their sanity, but I think we can all agree that what this angry mother did is completely inexcusable.

Someone in the Guangdong province of southeast China recently witnessed a woman mercilessly kicking her toddler on a street curb while the little girl was crying. They decided to record the shocking abuse, which you can view below.

The cruel woman can be heard yelling, "Still crying?"

Read More: He Was On A Sidewalk With His Son For A Disgusting Reason That Got Him Arrested

The Beijiao Police Department has reportedly investigated the incident, but they only gave the mother a verbal warning. She told officers that she's been under a lot of stress lately and regrets what she did. The little girl luckily didn't sustain any injuries. She is currently living with her grandparents.



Share this if you think the woman should have gotten punished -- and if you ever witness abuse, please don't just stand by and film it.