Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

For some, financial hardships make it difficult to afford medical care.

For the uninsured in the United States, medical costs are much, much higher than for those who are insured. A person who can't afford health insurance often can't afford the huge markups on medication if they happen to contract an illness. That's what happened to Erica Tucker.

Mom of five children, Tucker discovered in 2014 that she had epilepsy after a terrifying seizure. She didn't have health insurance so she and her husband couldn't afford the medicine she was prescribed, which would cost $325 per month.

That's when Tucker made the choice to self-medicate with marijuana, smoking a few times a day to curb her seizures.

Read More: This Mom Wrote A Chilling Post On Facebook. When Police Arrived, It Was Too Late

The loving wife and mother's seizures got so bad she had to leave her job as a Bible school teacher. The marijuana helped, but she still found herself in the hospital.

She was honest with her doctors about her cannabis use, but because she was breastfeeding her youngest child at the time, they called Child Protective Services.

All five of her kids were taken away for five months while Tucker and her husband attended drug counseling. The children lived with their grandparents.

She could still face jail time and a $10,000 fine. When her story appeared in the media, the plea deal she was offered was dropped and she will now face a jury trial.

Tucker says of the ordeal, "I was doing what I could at the time to help with my seizures. I was a full-time working mama who cares for her five kids while homeschooling.”

Their family has a Facebook page where you can follow their story and they are also gathering signatures for a petition on her behalf.

(via Kidspot)

Read More: This Little Girl Is Super Friendly And Outgoing, But It's For A Surprising Reason

I can't imagine having to make those difficult choices. What do you think of this mom and her upcoming trial? SHARE her story with the people in your life and leave your thoughts in the comments.