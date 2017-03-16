According to UNICEF, about two-fifths of infants worldwide are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life and the organization encourages every mother to do so.

Many say that breastfeeding is the best thing mothers can do for their babies because it is known to support their immune systems and might even be able to prevent future chronic conditions, but the reality is that this doesn't always work the way moms want it to. Some aren't able to produce enough milk, while others just can't get their babies to nurse.



Australian actress Maddi Wright was having issues of her own when she finally decided to wean her five-month-old son, Marlow. She even went as far to say that she wishes she never breastfed him.

She knows that many won't agree with her, but explained that after she stopped breastfeeding, she became "a completely different person. I'm a better mum and better wife. I have more energy."