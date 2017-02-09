Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

There's nothing that compares to the love of a mother for her child.

If you asked most moms, they would say that they would jump in front of a bullet for their kids. Fortunately, most moms don't have to make that choice.

Shelby Carter didn't have to stop a bullet, but she did make the ultimate sacrifice for her daughter when their house caught on fire. Here's her heroic and tragic story.

Carter lived in a home with her fiancé, mother, and 12-day-old daughter Keana. She and Keana were the only ones at home when a fire broke out.

The quick-thinking woman strapped Keana to her car seat and tossed her out of a second-story window to get her away from the fire. Unfortunately, Carter wasn't able to climb out after her baby.

Her body was found by firefighters who praised her "motherly instincts" and acknowledged that this was a blow to their community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help care for baby Keana. The Wyoming-Speer Fire Department and other local agencies have also been collecting donations.

The loss of this amazing mom is tragic, but her selflessness will always be remembered.

(via MommyPage)

What an incredible woman. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time. Share her story if you're inspired by her and want to honor her memory.