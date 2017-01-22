According to the New York State Department of Health, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of five.

At least one child dies every five days in the U.S. from choking on food, and over 10,000 children are taken to a hospital emergency room every year for choking-related injuries. These scary facts are exactly why it's so important for parents to know what to do in this kind of emergency situation. Fortunately for this Texas mom, she was prepared when her little girl's life was in danger.



While Jennifer Hull's daughters, 1-year-old Hollis and 3-year-old Hatilynn, were eating chips, Hollis suddenly began gasping and turning blue after one of them got stuck in her throat.



Panicked, she ran to her mother, who immediately used what she had learned in child safety classes.

video-player-present

Read More: This Mom Put Her Baby On The Changing Table...Then Something Unbelievable Happened

(via LittleThings)

Jennifer hopes that this footage will encourage other parents to learn lifesaving techniques like the Heimlich maneuver. You can find the basics of choking first aid here, but you should also consult your doctor.

Please share this story with all the parents you know. It could save a life.

