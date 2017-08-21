Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Was In The Park With Her Kids When She Did Something Truly Selfless To Save Them

AUGUST 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Life gets scary at times because normal, everyday situations can turn deadly at the blink of an eye. That's why this mom and her children are lucky to be alive today.

Anne Monoky Goldman was taking a walk through New York's Central Park with her three sons on August 15 when out of nowhere, a huge elm tree started falling right above them. It could have very easily killed the small boys and baby, but because of their mom's amazingly fast reaction, they all survived.

When Goldman saw the tree crashing down, she used her body to shield her two-year-old and four-year-old, who were sitting in a double stroller, and the baby strapped to her chest.

When Goldman saw the tree crashing down, she used her body to shield her two-year-old and four-year-old, who were sitting in a double stroller, and the baby strapped to her chest.

YouTube / Inside Edition

She took the full force of the tree and got pinned under the branches...

She took the full force of the tree and got pinned under the branches...

YouTube / Inside Edition

...but thankfully, police and people in the park were able to pull Goldman's kids out and then free her.

...but thankfully, police and people in the park were able to pull Goldman's kids out and then free her.

Facebook / Kemberly Richardson

Goldman's neck was broken and Grant, her two-year-old, suffered a fractured skull, but the other two only had minor bruises.

Goldman's neck was broken and Grant, her two-year-old, suffered a fractured skull, but the other two only had minor bruises.

YouTube / Inside Edition

For more about this heroic mom, how she saved her kids, and warning signs that a tree is about to fall, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(via Inside Edition)

Goldman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she's since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive. Here's hoping she and her little boys all make a full recovery.

Trending Now

A Builder Took A Pile Of Reclaimed Wood And Created Something Book Lovers Will Love

Trending Now

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article