She Was In The Park With Her Kids When She Did Something Truly Selfless To Save Them

Life gets scary at times because normal, everyday situations can turn deadly at the blink of an eye. That's why this mom and her children are lucky to be alive today.
Anne Monoky Goldman was taking a walk through New York's Central Park with her three sons on August 15 when out of nowhere, a huge elm tree started falling right above them. It could have very easily killed the small boys and baby, but because of their mom's amazingly fast reaction, they all survived.
When Goldman saw the tree crashing down, she used her body to shield her two-year-old and four-year-old, who were sitting in a double stroller, and the baby strapped to her chest.
She took the full force of the tree and got pinned under the branches...
...but thankfully, police and people in the park were able to pull Goldman's kids out and then free her.
Goldman's neck was broken and Grant, her two-year-old, suffered a fractured skull, but the other two only had minor bruises.
For more about this heroic mom, how she saved her kids, and warning signs that a tree is about to fall, check out the video below.
