Authorities in Bath County, Virginia, are trying to figure out what led a mother to fatally shoot her six-year-old daughter on Sunday, February 5.

Darla Hise called 9-1-1 multiple times around 10 p.m., but would not give her name or address. All she would say was, "I think my daughter has been shot." Police tracked the phone call and found Hise sitting alone in her car. They convinced her to lead them back to her house, where they found the body of six-year-old Abigail.

Darla Hise is well known in her community and, by all accounts, was a good mother to her daughter Abigail and three-year-old son, Ben. She had no criminal record and there appears to be no motive for the shooting.







Bath County Sheriff Robert Plecker reported that the crime scene was one of the worst he's ever seen. He said, "I've seen a lot of crime scenes and this one here is going to rank up in the top one or two."







Abigial's heartbreaking obituary described her as, "A beautiful, happy child who loved to ride her bike, draw, color, and play with her little brother, 'Ben Ben.' She was a frequent visitor to Lake Moomaw where she loved to swim and play."







While Ben was in the home at the time of the shooting, he was unharmed. He is now living with other family members.







Darla has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, but many questions remain -- why and how did this happen? Was it an accident? Was there a third party involved? Had she been taking drugs? As of now, no one knows for sure.







Our hearts go out to all who loved Abigail in this time of unimaginable grief.