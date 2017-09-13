We Have A Sneaking Suspicion That This Dog Loves His Mom Most. You'll See Why.

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Sometimes animals have favorite humans.

We like to think they love us all unconditionally, but just like humans, they sometimes gravitate toward certain people. This can even happen when our pups have two loving pet parents!

Of course, some cases are more extreme than others. If you want to see just how crazy things can get, check out Oshie the Golden Retriever.

When Dad gets home, Oshie pops his head out from his sleeping spot by the couch.







He's mildly excited and super happy to get a good scratch. Overall, though, he's pretty calm.







When Mom gets home, it's a totally different story. Oshie offers to carry her purse, but that's not all!