He Asks His Mom To Tell Him Who's In Her Photos -- Her Answer Is Heartbreaking

One of the worst things life can throw our way is having to watch a parent slowly lose all their memories, even those including their own children.

Unfortunately, dementia affects millions of families across the globe. In 2015, an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide were living with the disorder, and there are almost 10 million new cases reported every year. Forty-five-year-old Joey Daley from Dublin, Ohio, was devastated when his 67-year-old mother, Molly, joined that group.

Two years ago, Molly was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which is the second most common form of degenerative dementia. It causes hallucinations, impaired thinking, loss of memory, problems with movement, and affects a person's ability to understand visual information. To raise awareness about the debilitating disease, Daley started a video series documenting how it's affecting Molly.



In one of his latest videos, he captured the heartbreaking moment when his mom didn't recognize a photo of him. "Everyone has a mother and it's hard to imagine your mother not knowing who you are. You can see from watching the footage how devastating it is," he told Daily Mail.

