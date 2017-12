As many moms and dads would be happy to tell you, parenting isn't always pretty.

Sure, kids are cute and all, but they're much more difficult (and infinitely messier) than those adorable photos on social media would have non-parents believe. Just ask this poor mom, whose attempt at trying to record a cute mommy-baby kiss with her young son was thwarted by the little boy's stomach, which had other plans.

Watch as Mom poses with her son one second, then gets puked on in the next.

(via Daily Mail)

Ah, the joys of parenthood. I think I'll wait a little longer before I earn my vomit wings.