Mom Wanted Some Cute Photos With Her Kids, But The Little Trolls Totally Blew It

OCTOBER 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Moms are amazing human beings, not only for the love and care they give to their children, but for the almost unbelievable patience they possess.

Kids are notorious for acting up and generally being, well, pains in the asses. That's why moms deserve awards for putting up with their silly and sometimes offensive antics -- especially the woman whose children ruined a family picture with a simple word.

When Sydney King's mom, Christina, organized a professional photo shoot with her family, she thought it would be cute for all of them to spell out the word "love". Obviously, that's not what her kids had in mind when they posed for the camera.

“During the shoot me and my sister casually whispered to my brother to do a C instead of a V and he just played along,” King said. “She could hear us giggling but we had it so that we were staggered and she was in front so that she couldn’t see us in her peripheral." The photographer played along as well.

As it turns out, this wasn't the only time King and her siblings trolled their mom with hilarious photo alterations.

Thankfully, she got at least a few family-friendly photos out of the shoot. As for the "love" picture, King says “when she got the pictures back she called me and said she didn’t know whether to laugh or beat us. We didn’t mean it in any disrespectful way towards her and she knows that. We think the world of our mom.”

Props to Christina for taking her kids' little joke in stride and being so good-natured about the whole thing. Like I said before, moms are amazingly patient and should be recognized for it.

