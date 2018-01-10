Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Mom Figures Out Clever Hack To Help Baby Sleep Through The Night. What Do You Think?

JANUARY 10, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

New parents understand the struggle all too well -- your little ones finally fall asleep only to wake up in the middle of the night and cry themselves silly.

One common reason for this is that they've missed their "sleep window," ironically becoming too tired to fall asleep with ease. Another is that their pacifiers fall out of their mouths and get lost. One mom from the U.K. found herself dealing with the latter when it came to her daughter, Amelia. That's when she came up with a clever solution for the baby's pacifier problem, which she shared on the Facebook parenting group, The Motherlode.

"Since my little one was about three months old she's gone to bed with roughly 10 dummies in with her," she explained. "Found that when she cried of a night all she wanted was a dummy then she'd go back off."

"Since my little one was about three months old she's gone to bed with roughly 10 dummies in with her," she explained. "Found that when she cried of a night all she wanted was a dummy then she'd go back off."

Laura Gerson via Bored Panda

"She loves the comfort of holding them and the fact that she can find them easily without the stress she causes herself of her waking when she couldn’t find one," she added.

"She loves the comfort of holding them and the fact that she can find them easily without the stress she causes herself of her waking when she couldn&rsquo;t find one," she <a href="https://www.boredpanda.com/stop-daughter-cry-sleep-dummy-laura-gerson/" target="_blank">added</a>.

Facebook / Laura Gerson

Some parents found the hack incredibly helpful, while others warned against giving children a pacifer in the first place.

Some parents found the hack incredibly helpful, while others warned against giving children a pacifer in the first place.

Laura Gerson via Bored Panda

(via Bored Panda)

I'm not a parent myself, but if I was, I'd probably choose whatever helps in soothing my baby. What do you think, moms and dads? Sound off in the comments below.

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Load another article