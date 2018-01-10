Mom Figures Out Clever Hack To Help Baby Sleep Through The Night. What Do You Think?

New parents understand the struggle all too well -- your little ones finally fall asleep only to wake up in the middle of the night and cry themselves silly.

One common reason for this is that they've missed their "sleep window," ironically becoming too tired to fall asleep with ease. Another is that their pacifiers fall out of their mouths and get lost. One mom from the U.K. found herself dealing with the latter when it came to her daughter, Amelia. That's when she came up with a clever solution for the baby's pacifier problem, which she shared on the Facebook parenting group, The Motherlode.

"Since my little one was about three months old she's gone to bed with roughly 10 dummies in with her," she explained. "Found that when she cried of a night all she wanted was a dummy then she'd go back off."







"She loves the comfort of holding them and the fact that she can find them easily without the stress she causes herself of her waking when she couldn’t find one," she added.







Some parents found the hack incredibly helpful, while others warned against giving children a pacifer in the first place.







(via Bored Panda)

I'm not a parent myself, but if I was, I'd probably choose whatever helps in soothing my baby. What do you think, moms and dads? Sound off in the comments below.