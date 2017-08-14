Ad Blocker Detected

This Guy Just Drove A Monster Truck Through A Massive Flood For The Best Reason

AUGUST 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Between August 7 and 8, storms in Houston, Texas, dropped four to seven inches of rain on the city.

The roads subsequently filled with the rainwater, so much so that The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch through August 9. Multiple car became trapped on the flooded streets, including a delivery vehicle -- but thankfully, this man was there to save them.

Twitter / Jason Miles

Twitter / Jason Miles

It was a good thing he did, because he was able to pull the vehicle out of the water when tow trucks couldn't.

For more on this story, check out the video below.

(via Houston Chronicle and Click2Houston)

Reynolds ended up towing two other vehicles stuck in the floods, and he helped seven people on the city's highways. What a nice guy!

