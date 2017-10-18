Ad Blocker Detected

This Terrified Little Girl Had Monsters Living In Her Head... And We Mean That Literally

OCTOBER 18, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
When it comes to the creepy crawlies, most of us are total wimps.

From spiders to parasites, I know I just can't deal. That's why shows like Animal Planet's "Monsters Inside Me" are so terrifying and watchable. Much like watching serial killer documentaries, you can get some kind of sick pleasure from hearing these stories about bugs and parasites and praying it never happens to you.

One girl was traveling abroad with her mother when Mom noticed some lesions on her daughter's head. They rushed back home and took her to a dermatologist.

Youtube / Inside Edition

The doctor leaned down and heard smacking sounds before noticing the bumps moving.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Check out the whole reenactment of them finding these creepy flesh-eating parasites below.

Youtube / Inside Edition

I feel like I'm itching everywhere now. This is too gross.

