This Terrified Little Girl Had Monsters Living In Her Head... And We Mean That Literally

When it comes to the creepy crawlies, most of us are total wimps.
From spiders to parasites, I know I just can't deal. That's why shows like Animal Planet's "Monsters Inside Me" are so terrifying and watchable. Much like watching serial killer documentaries, you can get some kind of sick pleasure from hearing these stories about bugs and parasites and praying it never happens to you.
One girl was traveling abroad with her mother when Mom noticed some lesions on her daughter's head. They rushed back home and took her to a dermatologist.