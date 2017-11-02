She Came Home From Walking Her Dog And Saw A Moose Totally Destroying Her Car

A long time ago, I desperately wanted to live in Alaska.

It's definitely one of those states that most of us hear about but never get to visit. Up in the Alaskan tundra, the wildlife is pretty different than that in the lower 48 states. The animals you might see in your yard are a little bit different...

When one woman went out to walk her dogs, she saw a moose grazing in her neighbor's yard. No big deal, that's normal in Alaska.







When she came back, however, it was ramming her Prius! Just totally attacking her car.







She started filming for insurance purposes, and she also caught it going after her mailbox. Yikes!







Watch the whole moose attack in the video below.

Yikes! What would you do if you came home and saw a moose attacking your car? Let us know in the comments.