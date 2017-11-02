Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Came Home From Walking Her Dog And Saw A Moose Totally Destroying Her Car

NOVEMBER 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

A long time ago, I desperately wanted to live in Alaska.

It's definitely one of those states that most of us hear about but never get to visit. Up in the Alaskan tundra, the wildlife is pretty different than that in the lower 48 states. The animals you might see in your yard are a little bit different...

When one woman went out to walk her dogs, she saw a moose grazing in her neighbor's yard. No big deal, that's normal in Alaska.

When one woman went out to walk her dogs, she saw a moose grazing in her neighbor's yard. No big deal, that's normal in Alaska.

Screenshot Youtube / ViralHog

When she came back, however, it was ramming her Prius! Just totally attacking her car.

When she came back, however, it was ramming her Prius! Just totally attacking her car.

Screenshot Youtube / ViralHog

She started filming for insurance purposes, and she also caught it going after her mailbox. Yikes!

She started filming for insurance purposes, and she also caught it going after her mailbox. Yikes!

Screenshot Youtube / ViralHog

Watch the whole moose attack in the video below.

video-player-present

Youtube / ViralHog

Yikes! What would you do if you came home and saw a moose attacking your car? Let us know in the comments.

Trending Now

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Trending Now

What This Mom-To-Be's Friend Almost Did Is Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Load another article