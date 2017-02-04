Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In most cases, it's nearly impossible to get your children to pick up after themselves.

However, that's simply not the case for this adorable 15-month-old girl. This little nugget loves playing with Mommy's mop. It gives her such a sense of accomplishment, and there's no denying that helping with the chores puts a smile on her face. But all good things come to an end, and when Mom asks her to stop cleaning up, she has the sassiest reaction!

In no time at all, our clean freak goes from happy-go-lucky to having a full-on mopping meltdown.

