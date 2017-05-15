When designing any kind of product, the most basic part of the job is to think about what kind of message it will send to consumers.

That's why it's so important to think about any and all ways the final result may come across and then fix the issues accordingly, whether they're confusing or just plain inappropriate. Either these people didn't put that much effort into their quality checks or they just didn't do them at all, because their designs are hilariously awful.

If you didn't get your fill of crappy designers before, here are 23 more who really need to consider a new job.

1. I'm good, thanks.







2. "If only there was an easier way to see who was outside your front door..."







3. I'd rather not.







4. Remind me again when you're hiring?







5. There are some places flamingo necks just shouldn't go...







6. I highly doubt ANYONE uses that bathroom.







7. "Never split your legs when you slide down!"







8. That's not creepy in the slightest...







9. "How do we make it clear that it's a male hand without seeing the nails?"







10. Attention to detail definitely isn't their strong suit.







11. "Being gay was a sin they said."







