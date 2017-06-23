One of the best parts about summer is going to a swimming pool or even a water park to keep cool and enjoy ourselves.

Unfortunately, we often don't consider that some people aren't able to go to these fun places because of their physical or mental disabilities. Water parks aren't very accessible at all for them, but one new venue is changing all of that for those who live in San Antonio, Texas.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island, an extension of Morgan’s Wonderland, just opened as the world's first fully accessible water park designed for people with a wide range of disabilities, and it's pretty amazing.







With help and input from parents, teachers, doctors, therapists, and caregivers, Gordon Hartman founded the park and named it after his daughter, who has both cognitive and physical difficulties.







“Our goal is to provide a great guest experience in an inclusive, safe, comfortable, not overly crowded environment,” he said.







Children with special needs get in for free, and they're also given traceable bracelets so their parents can keep track of them.







And not only is the park totally wheelchair accessible, but it also provides waterproof wheelchairs for families to use at no cost!







The water temperatures can even be adjusted for those with sensitivities to cold.







“Morgan’s Inspiration Island promises to give individuals with physical or cognitive special needs a place where they can splash and play without barriers,” Gordon said. “[It] is not a special-needs park; it’s a park of inclusion.” Inclusive indeed!







(via BoredPanda)

Kudos to everyone who worked to create this awesome place and give everyone a chance to have a ton of fun. Share if you think parks like these should be more widespread!