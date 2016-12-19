Eating Chocolate For Breakfast Could Turn You Into A Morning Person -- Seriously!

If you're like me, you definitely aren't a morning person.

It takes all my willpower sometimes to force myself to get out of my warm, cozy bed and get going. And like many others, I don't like dealing with anything before I've had my coffee. Up to this point, I've accepted the fact that this is just how I am, but now I know that my general disdain for the morning actually has a lot to do with what I eat for breakfast.

According to nutritionist Rob Hobson, starting the day in a great mood is easy -- all you have to do is incorporate these 10 foods and drinks (including chocolate!) into your morning meals.



1. Fortified cereals that are high in fiber aren't only a good source of B vitamins -- they also help prevent seasonal affective disorder by giving your body some much-needed vitamin D.

2. Eggs are packed with protein as well as 13 key vitamins and minerals. They also keep you feeling full, which prevents excessive snacking.

3. If you're always tired and down in the morning, try some dried fruits -- they're chock-full of iron.

4. Eating chocolate for breakfast is good for you, but only if you have it in its purest form, raw cacao. It does a great job of boosting your mood and even helps with PMS symptoms, too.

5. While eating smoked salmon in the morning may seem a little weird, it helps you start your day with a lot less stress. It's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which combat the stress hormone, cortisol.

Read More: According To Research, Drinking This After Every Meal Could Help You Lose Weight

6. In addition to being a great source of energy, oats help with digestion, keep you full, and reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

7. Orange juice is full of vitamin C, which boosts your immune system. Nobody has time to get sick!

8. Yogurts containing live, active cultures provide your stomach with bacteria that keep you healthy and happy!

9. Eat beans, chickpeas, lentils, and dry peas to ensure that you'll have plenty of fiber as you start your day.

Read More: Doctors Say Eating Nuts Can Reduce Your Risk Of Dying By One Fifth

10. Many of us don't drink enough water, especially during the winter months. Adding melons to your breakfast is a great way to stay hydrated and get some vitamin C.

(via Daily Mail)

I'm definitely going to have to give each of these a try. I need all the help I can get in the morning. Share this with others so that they know how to get a better start to their day, too!