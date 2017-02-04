15 Ways To Solve Life's Most Annoying Little Problems

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Some days, it seems like the little things just get you down.

There are lots of minor annoyances we have to deal with as we go about our lives, and it feels like we just have to live with them. But that's not true! There are plenty of life hacks out there to help you solve these problems. Suffer no more with the list below.

1. Keep forgetting which side your gas tank is on? The tiny arrow above your gas gauge tells you!







2. If you're tired of soggy cereal, use a colander to sift out the crumbs.







3. Get a song that's stuck in your head out by solving puzzles like anagrams.







4. If you're tired of losing your Oreos and getting your hands dirty, stick a fork into the cream. A no-mess solution!







5. Keep different fruits separate to help them last longer.







6. If your gift card balance is low, some states require merchants to reimburse you in cash. There are also other ways to get cash for gift cards here.







7. Flip your hamburger upside down to keep it from falling apart. The bottom bun is thicker and will keep your toppings inside.







8. The easiest way to keep coffee in your cup if you're prone to spills is to watch your cup as you're drinking or walking from the barista counter to the table. It's more likely you'll keep your balance.







9. Flipping a spray bottle upside down usually doesn't work, unless you bend the tube inside toward the nozzle. You'll use every drop!







10. The tab on soda cans can be easily flipped around to hold straws in place. Drink up.







11. Glue one LEGO to your camera's lens cap and glue another one to the camera. Attach the pieces and you'll never lose it again!







12. If your keyless entry remote isn't working at a distance, point it at your head and open your mouth to extend the signal.







13. Cool beverages faster by wrapping them in a wet paper towel before putting it in the fridge or freezer.







14. Place a slice of bread in with cookies while storing them to prevent them from going stale.







15. Tired of ironing? Just dampen wrinkled clothes lightly, then dry with a hair dryer on low heat.







