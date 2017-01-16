I've always had a great relationship with my mom.

She means the world to me, and I'm sure many other women feel the same way about their moms. The mother-daughter connection is a strong and beautiful thing to experience, especially when one of the two needs all the support they can get during trying times.

When Rebecca Slivinsky's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she knew exactly how to show her that she wasn't alone. Before she traveled to her hometown in Connecticut for Christmas, she decided to honor her mom in the most amazing way.



Watch the heartwarming reveal below, and make sure you have a few tissues on hand.

Read More: Her Mom Put A Note In Her Lunch Every Day, And It Grew Into A Touching Project

Now if you'll excuse me, I really need to go hug my mom. Be sure to share this heartwarming story with all the mothers and daughters you know!

Giphy