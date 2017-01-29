Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Are We Showering Too Much? This Guy's Answer Is A Definite Yes

JANUARY 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
SCIENCE

To me, there isn't much better than that clean, amazing feeling you get after a hot shower.

I love it so much, in fact, that I shower every single day. I've had friends and family members tell me it's not good for my skin, and I've always disregarded their opinions -- but there is some evidence that frequent showering can be bad for your microbiome, which is your body's natural collection of microbes, bacteria, archaea, and viruses. Interference with your microbiome can lead to skin issues like irritation and sensitivity.

One man has actually given up showering altogether, and says that what he invented is much better for us. Thanks to the products made by his company, Mother Dirt, he hasn't showered in 12 years -- and the people around him say that he doesn't smell bad.

Dan Whitlock, MIT graduate and founding scientist of Mother Dirt's research partner, AOBiome, says he stopped showering as a sort of experiment. "I wasn’t sure what would happen. But I knew it would be good," he said.

He now uses the spray AO+ Mist, which is said to contain good bacteria based on what's found in the human armpit. The spray supposedly eats the ammonia in our sweat and keeps us from getting stinky while restoring beneficial bacteria.

According to Mother Dirt's website, AO+ Mist "improves the appearance of skin issues including sensitivity, blotchiness, roughness, oiliness, dryness, and odor by replacing essential bacteria lost by modern hygiene & lifestyles." However, the site doesn't recommend not showering at all and says we should still wash our hands with soap.

But does it really work? Apparently so, according to the product's mostly positive reviews.

But does it really work? Apparently so, according to the product's mostly positive reviews.

Mother Dirt

Read More: Cold Showers Feel Terrible, But Here Is Why You Should Absolutely Take Them

It's important to mention, though, that there is no published research clearly stating how often we should cleanse ourselves or what we should use.

Would you cut down on showering and give this product a try?

Would you cut down on showering and give this product a try?

Mother Dirt

(via Metro / IFLScience)

Whether it's bad for me or not, I'll most likely be sticking to daily showers. How about you? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to SHARE this with others to see what they make of it.

Trending Now

Homeless Man Gives Up Everything For Two Strangers Who Pay Him Back In The Best Way

Trending Now

After Struggling To Breastfeed, She Paid Tribute To Her Journey In A Beautiful Way

Foster Care Worker Drops A Girl Off At This House. The Problem? It's The Wrong One

This Woman Ran A Nursing Home, But Her Patients Were Dying At An Alarming Rate
Submit Content

Load another article