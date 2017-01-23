Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Out For A Drive When They Saw A Motorcycle With A Strange Passenger

JANUARY 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Motorcycles in pop culture are the epitome of cool.

My dad had a motorcycle when I was young, and I would often ride on the back while he zoomed down the highway. I loved it so much. It's not just kids who enjoy being motorcycle passengers, though!

One motorist was out driving one day when they spotted something almost unbelievable on the back of a bike beside them on the road and decided to take an adorable video.

I did a double-take at first, but the dog riding on the back is totally real and looks like he's having the time of his life.

video-player-present

Those goggles are killer! Doggo is way cooler than I'll ever be.

