A Volcanic Eruption Spared Only This Prisoner And 2 Others. Later, He Was Pardoned

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
CULTURE

Before the eruption of Mount Pelée in 1902, there was a local legend that it was a "fire mountain." Little did the islanders know, it would destroy their entire town, leaving just three survivors.

Mount Pelée is a semi-active volcano located on the Caribbean island of Martinique, which is categorized as an overseas region of France. Its devastating eruption in 1902 is considered to be the worst volcanic disaster of the 20th century. Hot mud, lava, and ash rained down on the town of Saint-Pierre, killing 30,000 people within minutes.

For several days before the eruption, residents of Saint-Pierre noticed that the mountain was making "fireworks."

Then, on May 8, the volcano erupted, pushing a giant cloud of hot gases, mud, lava, and ash toward the town at a speed of 420 miles per hour.

Within minutes, Saint-Pierre was completely destroyed.

Over 30,000 people lay dead, buried under a heap of volcanic debris.

Deep in an underground cell with little ventilation, Ludger Sylbaris had no idea what was going on. He'd been thrown in jail the night before the eruption, an event that would save his life.

In fact, the cell where Sylbaris was held still exists to this day. After being pardoned for his crime, he joined Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he found minor celebrity as "The Man Who Lived Through Doomsday."

The only other survivors of Mount Pelée were a shoemaker whose house narrowly avoided being covered by the deadly cloud and a young girl who escaped on a boat.

Mount Pelée continued erupting for more than three years. When it finally stopped on July 4, 1905, there was little left of Saint-Pierre. Even those familiar with the town could not identify landmarks or homes.

Sadly, it was never rebuilt. The incident is remembered as one of great tragedy, and is often regarded as the moment in time when people around the world realized the danger of volcanoes.

