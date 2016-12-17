Do you think animals are without feelings? If so, grab a tissue and prepare to have your mind changed.

The heartbreaking video below of a mother sea lion mourning her dead pup proves that humans aren't the only ones to experience grief and loss. The footage was captured in San Diego, California, by wildlife campaigner Andrea Else Hahn, who believes that the dead pup was born prematurely before she stumbled onto the scene.

Hahn first spotted the grieving mom one day in March of this year, and when she returned to the location the next day, she was surprised to see that the sea lion still hadn't left her baby's side.

The mother's grief is palpable as she howls, cries tears, and thrashes about in the sand next to her dead pup. This distressing scene speaks volumes about animals and their emotions.

When it comes to love for our children, humans and animals have a lot in common. Share this video with your friends and family to help encourage the humane treatment of animals everywhere.