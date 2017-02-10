The Reason She Put Mouthwash On Her Hands Is Actually Genius...I Had No Idea!

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Five out of five doctors agree that proper dental health care should be a priority.

With that said, I’ll be the first to admit that despite my best efforts, I still skip a proper teeth cleaning every now and then. When life gets hectic, one thing I’m always sure to make time for is mouthwash. Not only does it kill plaque and bacteria hiding out in your mouth, but it keeps your breath smelling great.

But what if I told you mouthwash was good for more than just fresh breath and dental health? As it turns out, there are so many surprising uses for the stuff. You’ll want to start stocking up now, because you won’t want to miss out on this!

1. Pour a cup of mouthwash into your toilet bowl and let sit for 30 minutes to quickly clean and disinfect the area.







2. Keep freshly cut flowers alive longer by mixing two tablespoons of mouthwash with one gallon of water.







3. Dunk your toothbrush in a cup of mouthwash, or simply give it a good rinse in the liquid to kill off germs and bacteria.







4. To use mouthwash as an astringent, apply a small amount to blemishes with a cotton ball.







5. Ran out of your favorite hand sanitizer? Refill your bottles with mouthwash for a quick and easy alternative to keep your hands clean.







6. Save money on glass cleaners when you can use mouthwash to clean just about any glass surface in your house, including your laptop screen.







7. Apply mouthwash to blisters daily to cut back on the pain and help prevent infection.







8. Rather than spend unnecessary money on taking care of your new ear piercings, use mouthwash as an antiseptic twice a day.







9. By dabbing mouthwash onto your bug bites or poison ivy, it can help eliminate unwanted itching and inflammation.







10. Soak a paper towel or cotton balls in mouthwash and throw them directly in your garbage can to eliminate bad odors.







11. Soak a cotton ball in mouthwash twice a day and apply to your athlete's foot in order to see positive results in just a few days.







12. Protect your pets from fleas without subjecting them to harsh chemicals by placing a dab of mouthwash where you'd apply flea and tick treatments.







13. Treat a sore throat by gargling mouthwash up to three times a day.







14. Not only does spraying your hair with mouthwash eliminate dandruff, but it can also deter lice from setting up shop in your hair.







15. Gargling mouthwash can also help deal with coughs and colds.







16. Painful toothache? Dab the infected area with mouthwash to numb the pain.







17. Wipe door knobs with mouthwash to keep them shiny and disinfected.







18. Pour half a cup of your favorite mouthwash down your garbage disposal to kill bacteria and prevent unwanted odors.







With these mouthwash hacks, your entire home can smell minty fresh. Let us know which of these tips will become your new go-to and don't forget to share your new knowledge with family and friends!