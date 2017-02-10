Ad Blocker Detected

The Reason She Put Mouthwash On Her Hands Is Actually Genius...I Had No Idea!

FEBRUARY 10, 2017  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Five out of five doctors agree that proper dental health care should be a priority.

With that said, I’ll be the first to admit that despite my best efforts, I still skip a proper teeth cleaning every now and then. When life gets hectic, one thing I’m always sure to make time for is mouthwash. Not only does it kill plaque and bacteria hiding out in your mouth, but it keeps your breath smelling great.

But what if I told you mouthwash was good for more than just fresh breath and dental health? As it turns out, there are so many surprising uses for the stuff. You’ll want to start stocking up now, because you won’t want to miss out on this!

1. Pour a cup of mouthwash into your toilet bowl and let sit for 30 minutes to quickly clean and disinfect the area.

Pour a cup of mouthwash into your toilet bowl and let sit for 30 minutes to quickly clean and disinfect the area.

YouTube / Maid Brigade

Read More: If You Throw Out Your Pickle Juice, You're Basically Getting Rid Of An Amazing Hack

2. Keep freshly cut flowers alive longer by mixing two tablespoons of mouthwash with one gallon of water.

Keep freshly cut flowers alive longer by mixing two tablespoons of mouthwash with one gallon of water.

Flickr / Julie

3. Dunk your toothbrush in a cup of mouthwash, or simply give it a good rinse in the liquid to kill off germs and bacteria.

Dunk your toothbrush in a cup of mouthwash, or simply give it a good rinse in the liquid to kill off germs and bacteria.

Flickr / Topher i

4. To use mouthwash as an astringent, apply a small amount to blemishes with a cotton ball.

To use mouthwash as an astringent, apply a small amount to blemishes with a cotton ball.

YouTube / Howcast

5. Ran out of your favorite hand sanitizer? Refill your bottles with mouthwash for a quick and easy alternative to keep your hands clean.

Ran out of your favorite hand sanitizer? Refill your bottles with mouthwash for a quick and easy alternative to keep your hands clean.

YouTube / Howcast

6. Save money on glass cleaners when you can use mouthwash to clean just about any glass surface in your house, including your laptop screen.

Save money on glass cleaners when you can use mouthwash to clean just about any glass surface in your house, including your laptop screen.

Flickr / brianwc

7. Apply mouthwash to blisters daily to cut back on the pain and help prevent infection.

Apply mouthwash to blisters daily to cut back on the pain and help prevent infection.

Flickr / Eugene Kim

8. Rather than spend unnecessary money on taking care of your new ear piercings, use mouthwash as an antiseptic twice a day.

Rather than spend unnecessary money on taking care of your new ear piercings, use mouthwash as an antiseptic twice a day.

Flickr / sarl

9. By dabbing mouthwash onto your bug bites or poison ivy, it can help eliminate unwanted itching and inflammation.

By dabbing mouthwash onto your bug bites or poison ivy, it can help eliminate unwanted itching and inflammation.

Flickr / Joshua Ganderson

10. Soak a paper towel or cotton balls in mouthwash and throw them directly in your garbage can to eliminate bad odors.

Soak a paper towel or cotton balls in mouthwash and throw them directly in your garbage can to eliminate bad odors.

Flickr / Eelke

11. Soak a cotton ball in mouthwash twice a day and apply to your athlete's foot in order to see positive results in just a few days.

Soak a cotton ball in mouthwash twice a day and apply to your athlete's foot in order to see positive results in just a few days.

Flickr / Green Smoothies Rock!

12. Protect your pets from fleas without subjecting them to harsh chemicals by placing a dab of mouthwash where you'd apply flea and tick treatments.

Protect your pets from fleas without subjecting them to harsh chemicals by placing a dab of mouthwash where you'd apply flea and tick treatments.

Flickr / Maggie

13. Treat a sore throat by gargling mouthwash up to three times a day.

Treat a sore throat by gargling mouthwash up to three times a day.

Flickr / badlyricpolice

14. Not only does spraying your hair with mouthwash eliminate dandruff, but it can also deter lice from setting up shop in your hair.

Not only does spraying your hair with mouthwash eliminate dandruff, but it can also deter lice from setting up shop in your hair.

Flickr / Gilles San Martin

15. Gargling mouthwash can also help deal with coughs and colds.

Gargling mouthwash can also help deal with coughs and colds.

Flickr / Thom Chandler

16. Painful toothache? Dab the infected area with mouthwash to numb the pain.

Painful toothache? Dab the infected area with mouthwash to numb the pain.

Flickr / loudista

17. Wipe door knobs with mouthwash to keep them shiny and disinfected.

Wipe door knobs with mouthwash to keep them shiny and disinfected.

Flickr / Brad Higham

18. Pour half a cup of your favorite mouthwash down your garbage disposal to kill bacteria and prevent unwanted odors.

Pour half a cup of your favorite mouthwash down your garbage disposal to kill bacteria and prevent unwanted odors.

Flickr / Dean Hochman

(via Bright Side)

Read More: He Melted Butter On The Stove And Made Something So Amazing, You'll Want To Try It

With these mouthwash hacks, your entire home can smell minty fresh. Let us know which of these tips will become your new go-to and don't forget to share your new knowledge with family and friends!

