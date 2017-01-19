Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Moving is the absolute worst, even if you're excited about your new place.

It's shocking how much stuff we can fit into our apartments and houses. And when it's time to move, we have the delightful task of getting all of it from one place to another. For a bookworm like me, that means tons of heavy boxes that can be difficult to lift.

If you want to make moving way easier on your back (and mind), take a look at this hack that's a total lifesaver.

All you need is a box cutter and a pool noodle to make the perfect handles. So easy!

Next time I move, I will definitely make use of this awesomely simple trick. Share this with your friends and family so that their moves can be easier, too!