Jake Atkins and his dog Otis thought that had set out to have an enjoyable day of duck hunting with a friend when they came across a bit of a sticky situation.

The men had stumbled into a patch of mud and left stranded. As they continued to fight their way out of the mess, they sank further. Atkins called 911, but when they arrived, there was no way for responders to get to them safely without getting trapped themselves.

That’s when quick thinking Otis used his epic fetching skills to free his owner and bring him back to safety using nothing but a rope. Check out his amazing story below!

Otis might want to give being a search-and-rescue dog a second thought. This pup is definitely a hero after getting his favorite humans out of trouble!