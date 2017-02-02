Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Domestic violence is all around us, whether we see it firsthand or not.

A CNN roundup of Domestic (Intimate Partner) Violence Fast Facts shows the following: "Thirty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence, according to the United Nations.

"According to a Global Study on Homicide, of all women who were the victims of homicide globally in 2012, an estimated half were killed by intimate partners or family members."



Katie Peralta's father, Carl Calaway, is now speaking out about how hidden the signs of abuse can be after his daughter's tragic death.

Katie was shot and killed outside her workplace by her husband, Richard Peralta, shortly after she revealed that she was divorcing him. Richard then committed suicide.

Katie's father said he was blindsided by her murder. She portrayed Richard as controlling, but not physically abusive.

Katie leaves behind her 15-month-old son, who is now being cared for by his grandfather. "This little boy, every day, he waits for his mom to come home," he said.

"When something is really going on, people really need to pay more attention," Calaway said. "I ask every day if there was something missing." Carl is looking for ways to help others avoid tragedies like the one his family is going through.

My heart breaks for that precious little boy who is left without his mother. Learning about the signs of abuse could save your loved ones' lives.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).