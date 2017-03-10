What This Teen Posted On The Dark Web Has Police Frantically Searching For Him

The dark web is known to be filled with criminal activity, but what this teenager shared while using it is absolutely horrifying.

When another user of the dark web opened a video that 19-year-old Marcel Hesse sent to him, he immediately called the police. According to this person, Hesse allegedy stabbed a nine-year-old boy to death in the video, held up his bloody hands, and bragged about it. He and the little boy were neighbors, and the boy's body was found with stab wounds in the basement of a house in Herne, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Now a manhunt has been launched in Germany to find Hesse. Bochum police say he may be armed and is very dangerous so they're warning the public not to approach him. He's been described as a loner and an expert in martial arts, and he was last seen wearing camouflage clothing.

