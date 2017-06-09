Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Ran Into His Neighbor's House And Shot This Man, But He's Being Hailed A Hero

JUNE 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On June 2, police received a call from a woman begging for help as she was held at knife point by the father of her three-month-old twins. He was also holding the infants underwater in her bathtub.

Before officers arrived at the home in Ada, Oklahoma, the 12-year-old granddaughter of the homeowner ran outside to find a neighbor who could help. When she reached Cash Freeman's house, he didn't hesitate to grab a loaded revolver and rush over to help the woman and her children.

As soon as Freeman saw what was happening in the house, he fired two rounds at 27-year-old Leland Foster, the man who had forced his way into the home his babies were in and tried to drown them.

As soon as Freeman saw what was happening in the house, he fired two rounds at 27-year-old Leland Foster, the man who had forced his way into the home his babies were in and tried to drown them.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

Foster [pictured below], who in 2011 pleaded no contest to charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and arson in the first degree, died on the scene.

Foster [pictured below], who in 2011 pleaded no contest to charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and arson in the first degree, died on the scene.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

The twin boy and girl, who had been born prematurely, thankfully survived the ordeal and were taken to the hospital.

The twin boy and girl, who had been born prematurely, thankfully survived the ordeal and were taken to the hospital.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

They're now in stable condition.

They're now in stable condition.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

Though Freeman was taken in for police questioning, he was released afterward. He knows he did the right thing, but now he's concerned about the possibility of being charged for shooting and killing Foster.

Though Freeman was taken in for police questioning, he was released afterward. He knows he did the right thing, but now he's concerned about the possibility of being charged for shooting and killing Foster.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

Police are still investigating the incident and the district attorney’s office will decide whether or not Freeman's actions were justified and if he should be charged. To learn more about this case, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(via Crime Online)

There's no doubt that Freeman is a hero for saving those babies' lives. Share if you're relieved that he was able to stop their father from hurting them.

Trending Now

This Woman Did Something Nuts (And Gross) To Stop Her Dad From Getting Married

Trending Now

Your Dogs Might Know Cool Tricks, But Are They This Focused? I Doubt It.

Doctors Said He Just Had A Virus, But His Mom's Persistence Saved His Life

Load another article