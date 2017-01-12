Ad Blocker Detected

What's Hidden Just Below The Ocean Surface In Cancun Is Hauntingly Beautiful

JANUARY 12, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE


Growing up, I never considered myself much of an art fan, but that totally changed during my college years.

You might say that my tastes developed much like a fine wine, because now, I take every opportunity I can to walk around museums and see various exhibits in all their beautiful glory.

Most museums that people go to feature collections of artwork scattered across multiple rooms. If you're lucky, you might find yourself in the presence of a work by da Vinci, Monet, or Warhol. Just about every museum has something that sets it apart from the rest, but the Museo Subacuático de Arte (MUSA) is unlike any I've ever seen before, and it's taking art to new depths.

In 2009, MUSA became the world’s first underwater museum.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

It can be found in the waters surrounding Cancun, Isla Mujeres, and Punta Nizuc, Mexico.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

With more than 500 permanentlife-sized sculptures, MUSA is considered to be one of the largest underwaterattractions in the world.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

The impressive museum is the brainchild of Jaime González Cano, the director of the National Marine Park; Roberto Díaz Abraham, the former president of the Cancun Nautical Association; and sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

It was created with the intent of demonstrating how art and environmental science can interact with one another.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

Each one of MUSA's sculptures is made of specialized materials that help promote active coral life.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

Many of the pieces depict everyday activities.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

While Taylor created most of the sculptures, there are also contributions by a variety of amazing artists such as Enrique Miralda, Karen Salinas, and Salvador Quiroz.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

The museum covers over 4,500 square feet of the ocean floor.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

Art lovers can visit MUSA by either scuba diving through it or taking a glass-bottom boat tour.

Facebook / MUSA Museo Subacuático de Arte

See even more of the museum's underwater wonders below:

You can find additional information about MUSA by checking out their website and Facebook Page.

I'm definitely ready to pack my bags and take a trip to Mexico. If you are, too, be sure to share this with a friend that will want to join you!

