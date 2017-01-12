What's Hidden Just Below The Ocean Surface In Cancun Is Hauntingly Beautiful

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Growing up, I never considered myself much of an art fan, but that totally changed during my college years.

You might say that my tastes developed much like a fine wine, because now, I take every opportunity I can to walk around museums and see various exhibits in all their beautiful glory.



Most museums that people go to feature collections of artwork scattered across multiple rooms. If you're lucky, you might find yourself in the presence of a work by da Vinci, Monet, or Warhol. Just about every museum has something that sets it apart from the rest, but the Museo Subacuático de Arte (MUSA) is unlike any I've ever seen before, and it's taking art to new depths.

In 2009, MUSA became the world’s first underwater museum.

It can be found in the waters surrounding Cancun, Isla Mujeres, and Punta Nizuc, Mexico.

With more than 500 permanentlife-sized sculptures, MUSA is considered to be one of the largest underwaterattractions in the world.

The impressive museum is the brainchild of Jaime González Cano, the director of the National Marine Park; Roberto Díaz Abraham, the former president of the Cancun Nautical Association; and sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor.

It was created with the intent of demonstrating how art and environmental science can interact with one another.

Read More: These Silent, Eerie Sculptures Look Like They've Stepped Out Of A Fairy Tale

Each one of MUSA's sculptures is made of specialized materials that help promote active coral life.

Many of the pieces depict everyday activities.

While Taylor created most of the sculptures, there are also contributions by a variety of amazing artists such as Enrique Miralda, Karen Salinas, and Salvador Quiroz.

The museum covers over 4,500 square feet of the ocean floor.

Art lovers can visit MUSA by either scuba diving through it or taking a glass-bottom boat tour.

Read More: These Monumental Sand Sculptures Will Make You Crave The Beach Again

See even more of the museum's underwater wonders below:

video-player-present

You can find additional information about MUSA by checking out their website and Facebook Page.

I'm definitely ready to pack my bags and take a trip to Mexico. If you are, too, be sure to share this with a friend that will want to join you!