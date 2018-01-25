Instead Of Scary Drilling Sounds, This Dentist's Drill Plays Music For Nervous Kids

Taking your child to the dentist can feel like pulling teeth.
People of all ages dread going to the dentist, but there's something about all the drills and poking and prodding that sends children into an absolute fit. But thankfully one dentist from Indonesia has altered his dental drill to make visits a bit more tolerable.
Dr. Dhanni Gustiana has revamped one of his dental drills to allow music to play from a synced mp3 player. Dr. Gustiana's intentions were to make the drilling experience more tolerable by distracting patients with their favorite hits.