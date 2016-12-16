Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's easy to get caught up in all the trappings of Christmas: the lights, the presents, and the enormous meals.

It's important to remember, though, that not everyone has those luxuries. Homeless and elderly people often spend Christmas alone because they don't have families to go to. Hasan Masud, the Muslim owner of Shish Restaurant in London, wants to make sure that no one spends Christmas alone this year. His act of kindness proves that you don't have to be a Christian to understand what Christmas is all about.

The sign on their door, which has now been shared widely on social media, reads, "No one eats alone on Christmas Day. We are here to sit with you." It offers a free three-course meal to the homeless and the elderly.

Masud told BuzzFeed News, “We’re just helping people…lots of people stay home alone for Christmas. They don’t need to. They can come here and have some fun.”

(via ScaryMommy)

This act of kindness is now gaining recognition all over the world. In a year where people feel very divided, this is a bright spot of hope and understanding. Share this if you think this story embodies the spirit of Christmas.

