Artist Takes Old Black And White Photographs And Beautifully Brings Them To Life

Every time I check out black and white photos, I can't help but wonder what they'd look like with color.

Thinking about this not only makes the past more real to me, but it also helps me imagine the time periods these people lived in more accurately -- because let's face it, many of us picture the past in shades of black and white. That's why what this artist does is so great.

Matt Loughrey is a photographer from Westport, Ireland, who is very passionate about bringing history to life. He's spent countless hours transforming old photos into beautiful restorations that both embody the past and shed new light on famous historical figures in a project called My Colorful Past.



Loughrey says his inspiration comes from wanting "to bridge a gap between history and art that is essentially unexplored."

Read More: By Adding Color To Famous Photographs, This Artist Forces Us To Confront The Past

He certainly accomplishes this by brightening these photos up and making them visually stunning while keeping their historical value intact.

But his creations don't just have an artistic purpose. Loughrey also works with the Missing Persons Bureau in the U.K., hoping that his images will help reunite families.

He has amassed thousands of fans. "When I began this creative adventure I had no idea how much it would grow and how fast that might happen," he said.

His colorization process can take between 90 and 300 minutes, and sometimes even longer.

But it's definitely worth it to him because he clearly loves what he does.

You can check out his process in the time-lapse video below.

video-player-present

It's incredible how he completely brings these photos to life.

video-player-present

Read More: One Simple Change To These 55 Historical Photos Changes Everything. Eye-Opening.

You can find more of Loughrey's amazing work on Facebook and YouTube. Share this with others so they can see these beautifully restored photos, too!