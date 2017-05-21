Close your eyes and think back to the late '90s and early '00s.
If you were online back then and on social media, you probably had a MySpace account. Before Facebook friends, you'd choose your Top 8 to display for the world to see. Unlike Facebook, however, one person was friends with everyone on MySpace, and his name was Tom.
Tom Anderson was the co-founder of MySpace, and he eventually sold the company for a whopping $580 million. Since then, he's been traveling, and he's also picked up a hobby that's pretty incredible.
Tom is now a photographer (and a pretty darn amazing one at that).
He doesn't just take the photos -- he also tells their stories. This one is from Angkor Wat, and he used long exposures while they tested a light show. It was a once-in-a-lifetime shot.
