Close your eyes and think back to the late '90s and early '00s.

If you were online back then and on social media, you probably had a MySpace account. Before Facebook friends, you'd choose your Top 8 to display for the world to see. Unlike Facebook, however, one person was friends with everyone on MySpace, and his name was Tom.

Tom Anderson was the co-founder of MySpace, and he eventually sold the company for a whopping $580 million. Since then, he's been traveling, and he's also picked up a hobby that's pretty incredible.

Tom is now a photographer (and a pretty darn amazing one at that).

He doesn't just take the photos -- he also tells their stories. This one is from Angkor Wat, and he used long exposures while they tested a light show. It was a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

Sometimes it's hard to believe the places he's photographing are real.

He says he loves catching photographs of places that aren't usually seen on camera, like this temple he stumbled upon in the fog.

Some of his images have even been animated by other artists to bring them to life.

In photography, it seems Tom has really found his passion and purpose. He takes great pride in each image he posts to his Instagram, which has more than 340,000 followers.

These photos are some of the most beautiful I've ever seen. It's so important to find your passion in life, especially after a big change.