Bet You Won't Recognize What These 13 Plants Are

FEBRUARY 25, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

When it comes to most of our favorite foods, we usually encounter them only after they've been processed to a state that we're familiar with.

In most cases, we first meet the delicious fruits and vegetables that we'll later eat when we pick them up at our local supermarket. We know what they look like on the store shelves, and we know what we look like once we're done preparing them at home. However, I’m willing to bet that we're all pretty clueless as to how our go-to foods are grown.

Unless you work in the farming industry, you probably won't be able to guess these 13 everyday foods based on their plants.

1. This nut is found in traditional Chinese cuisine.

Wikimedia Commons

Cashews

Wikimedia Commons

2. This tart berry is a staple of your Thanksgiving spread.

Wikimedia Commons

Cranberries

Wikimedia Commons

3. This bean helps give you your chocolate fix.

Wikimedia Commons

Cocoa beans

Wikimedia Commons

4. This tropical fruit makes for a mean smoothie ingredient.

Wikimedia Commons

Mango

Wikimedia Commons

5. This prickly veggie is the star of a delicious dip.

Wikimedia Commons

Artichokes

Wikimedia Commons

6. Monkeys go crazy for this fruit.

Wikimedia Commons

Bananas

Wikimedia Commons

7. This bean will give you a caffeinated buzz.

Wikimedia Commons

Coffee beans

Wikimedia Commons

8. This flower is sure to spice up your favorite foods.

Wikimedia Commons

Saffron

Wikimedia Commons

9. This tropical fruit shares a name with a bird.

Wikimedia Commons

Kiwi

Wikimedia Commons

10. This tropical fruit is delicious on its own, but it also helps turn your cake upside down.

Wikimedia Commons

Pineapple

Wikimedia Commons

11. This bean helps flavor everything from extracts to ice cream.

Wikimedia Commons

Vanilla

Wikimedia Commons

12. This nut is unique because of its green exterior.

Wikimedia Commons

Pistachios

Wikimedia Commons

13. These tiny seeds top your classic burger buns.

Wikimedia Commons

Sesame seeds

Wikimedia Commons

(via Bored Panda)

How many did you get right before scrolling down to see the answer? Tell us in the comments, and share this with your friends to test their plant knowledge!

