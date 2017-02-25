Bet You Won't Recognize What These 13 Plants Are

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to most of our favorite foods, we usually encounter them only after they've been processed to a state that we're familiar with.

In most cases, we first meet the delicious fruits and vegetables that we'll later eat when we pick them up at our local supermarket. We know what they look like on the store shelves, and we know what we look like once we're done preparing them at home. However, I’m willing to bet that we're all pretty clueless as to how our go-to foods are grown.

Unless you work in the farming industry, you probably won't be able to guess these 13 everyday foods based on their plants.

1. This nut is found in traditional Chinese cuisine.







Cashews







2. This tart berry is a staple of your Thanksgiving spread.







Cranberries







3. This bean helps give you your chocolate fix.







Cocoa beans







4. This tropical fruit makes for a mean smoothie ingredient.







Mango







5. This prickly veggie is the star of a delicious dip.







Artichokes







6. Monkeys go crazy for this fruit.







Bananas







Read More: There Are 12 Soldiers Hiding In This Picture, But Hardly Anyone Can Find Them

7. This bean will give you a caffeinated buzz.







Coffee beans







8. This flower is sure to spice up your favorite foods.







Saffron







9. This tropical fruit shares a name with a bird.







Kiwi







10. This tropical fruit is delicious on its own, but it also helps turn your cake upside down.







Pineapple







11. This bean helps flavor everything from extracts to ice cream.







Vanilla







12. This nut is unique because of its green exterior.







Pistachios







Read More: Will You Be Able To Spot The Cats In These Images? It's So Hard!

13. These tiny seeds top your classic burger buns.







Sesame seeds







(via Bored Panda)

How many did you get right before scrolling down to see the answer? Tell us in the comments, and share this with your friends to test their plant knowledge!