Mom Noticed Her Son Had Burns On His Hands, So She Viewed The Nanny Cam And Saw THIS

While Angela Persaud was giving her two-year-old son, Xander, a bath this month, she noticed burns all over his fingers and legs.

When the Long Island resident asked him what happened, he told her that his nanny, 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo, had touched him with a hot curling iron. After reviewing her nanny cam footage, Persaud was disgusted to learn that what he said was true.

Nassau County police have arrested Nxumalo and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child. When questioned, she told them, "It was a long week and I was tired. The child wouldn't listen. I wanted to discipline him using the iron so I burned him."

The contents of this video are disturbing to watch.

Let's just hope that she never has the opportunity to abuse a child again. Please share this story as a reminder that not all babysitters can be trusted.