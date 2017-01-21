Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

Mom Noticed Her Son Had Burns On His Hands, So She Viewed The Nanny Cam And Saw THIS

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

While Angela Persaud was giving her two-year-old son, Xander, a bath this month, she noticed burns all over his fingers and legs.

When the Long Island resident asked him what happened, he told her that his nanny, 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo, had touched him with a hot curling iron. After reviewing her nanny cam footage, Persaud was disgusted to learn that what he said was true.

Nassau County police have arrested Nxumalo and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child. When questioned, she told them, "It was a long week and I was tired. The child wouldn't listen. I wanted to discipline him using the iron so I burned him."

The contents of this video are disturbing to watch.

Read More: That Person Who Posts About Their Spouse All The Time? Yeah, They're Probably Miserable

Let's just hope that she never has the opportunity to abuse a child again. Please share this story as a reminder that not all babysitters can be trusted.

Trending Now

These 18 Kids Are Way Too Literal About Everything

Trending Now

After She Killed Her Mother, She Took A Picture And Texted It To Her Dad
Submit Content

Load another article